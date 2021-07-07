Castleark Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,880 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

