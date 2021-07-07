Castleark Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 38.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Hess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

