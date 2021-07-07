Castleark Management LLC Reduces Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $311.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.05. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

