Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 227,693 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 338,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 142,126 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 151,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 143,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.87. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

