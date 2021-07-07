Castleark Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Elastic by 252.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares during the period. Marcho Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Elastic by 120.4% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,389,000 after purchasing an additional 611,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,064,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Elastic by 16.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,333,000 after acquiring an additional 326,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $148.96 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.75.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.