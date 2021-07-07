Castleark Management LLC Buys New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 280.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 184,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $1,883,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 25.8% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.