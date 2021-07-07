Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $976,569.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,093,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,515 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,504. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.42 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

