Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th.
In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $976,569.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,093,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,515 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,504. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ CSTL traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.42 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $107.69.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
See Also: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.