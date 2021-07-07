Caspian (CSP) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $7.94 million and $439,279.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.00929881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00045433 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars.

