Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was upgraded by Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CADNF. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

