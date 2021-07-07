Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,002 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $287,980,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 143.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,361,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 37.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,073 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE CARR opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

