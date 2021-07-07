Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $73.22

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.22 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 61.60 ($0.80). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 64.70 ($0.85), with a volume of 897,451 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.88. The company has a market cap of £217.16 million and a P/E ratio of -15.80.

In related news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer purchased 16,463 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,877.80 ($12,905.41).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

