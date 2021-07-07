Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.

Shares of CPRI opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.04.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.