Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) versus Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Head to Head Contrast

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

This table compares Capital One Financial and Community Bank System’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $31.64 billion 2.22 $2.71 billion $5.79 26.86 Community Bank System $617.70 million 6.40 $164.68 million $3.23 22.71

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System. Community Bank System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 23.91% 12.76% 1.78% Community Bank System 28.69% 8.98% 1.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Community Bank System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Capital One Financial pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital One Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Community Bank System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Capital One Financial and Community Bank System, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 3 13 0 2.81 Community Bank System 0 2 0 0 2.00

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus price target of $153.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.29%. Community Bank System has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.94%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Community Bank System.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Community Bank System on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafÃ©s, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; paycheck protection program loans; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory; cash management, investment, and treasury services; asset management; and employee benefit services, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial lines of insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it provides contribution plan administration, employee benefit trust, collective investment fund, retirement plan administration, fund administration, transfer agency, actuarial and benefit consulting, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, retirement planning, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, trust, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as master recordkeeping services. As of January 25, 2021, it operates approximately 230 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Onondaga, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.