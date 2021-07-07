Capital International Investors Sells 118,875 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,461,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118,875 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.08% of Cortexyme worth $88,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 400,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 1,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 4.2% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,719,000 after purchasing an additional 148,717 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 1,469.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 62,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

