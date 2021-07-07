Capital International Investors Invests $129.66 Million in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,633,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,663,000. Capital International Investors owned 1.75% of TELUS International (Cda) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $102,402,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $6,365,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $4,964,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $2,790,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

