Capital International Investors Has $73.79 Million Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.31% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $73,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,645.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,238.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,758 shares of company stock worth $5,473,843 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

