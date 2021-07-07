Capital International Investors Grows Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $113,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 7,333 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $210,677.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,905. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.