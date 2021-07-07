Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.32% of RenaissanceRe worth $184,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNR opened at $148.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.25. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

