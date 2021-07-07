Capital International Investors Buys 1,832,859 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832,859 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $63,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

BBVA opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

