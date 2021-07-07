Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.23% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $94,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. FIL Ltd grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $658.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $660.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

