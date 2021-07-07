Capital Bank & Trust Co Invests $216,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000.

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $203.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $119.15 and a 52 week high of $213.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.66.

