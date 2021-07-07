Capita plc (LON:CPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Capita plc (LON:CPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 64.25 ($0.84).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 38,974 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Also, insider Tim Weller purchased 255,521 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 331,801 shares of company stock worth $13,130,825.

CPI traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 38.75 ($0.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,816,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.40. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The company has a market capitalization of £652.66 million and a P/E ratio of 48.34.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

