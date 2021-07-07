Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Tim Weller Acquires 433 Shares

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Tim Weller bought 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £168.87 ($220.63).

On Monday, June 28th, Tim Weller bought 255,521 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53).

Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 38.73 ($0.51) on Wednesday. Capita plc has a one year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.40. The company has a market cap of £652.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPI shares. Barclays reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 64.25 ($0.84).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

