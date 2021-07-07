Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.32

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 29694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.776 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.