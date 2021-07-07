Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Canon were worth $22,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Canon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Canon by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

CAJ opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45. Canon Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

