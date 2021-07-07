Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,743,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,689,041 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $146,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

