Camber Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,413,000. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.7% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Mirati Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.30. 3,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.02. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

