Camber Capital Management LP Has $63.47 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises 2.2% of Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $63,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after buying an additional 2,662,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 691,716 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 221,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,632,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

