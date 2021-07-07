Camber Capital Management LP Has $145.96 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Camber Capital Management LP lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 5.0% of Camber Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Camber Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of HCA Healthcare worth $145,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.28. 19,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,696. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $217.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

