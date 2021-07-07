Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 7,593 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

GIS stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.97.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

