Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 2,885 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,619,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,679,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $269.34 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $169.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.