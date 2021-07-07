Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,857 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.94.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

