Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Angi were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Angi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Angi by 7.8% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,275.00 and a beta of 1.97. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

