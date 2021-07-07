Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,606 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.35.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS stock opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

