Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 19,070 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

VLO stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

