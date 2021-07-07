Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Position Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,878 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $2,187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.59. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

