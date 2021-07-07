Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Position Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,878 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of CZR opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

