Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Cadence Design Systems worth $144,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after buying an additional 324,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after buying an additional 384,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,230,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,588,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,278 shares of company stock worth $27,858,016. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $138.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.62.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

