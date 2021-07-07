Burst (BURST) Market Cap Achieves $57.61 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 24% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Burst has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $57.61 million and approximately $28,008.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Burst alerts:

Auctus (AUC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Signum (SIGNA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Esports Token (EST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Afri Union Coin (AUC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002541 BTC.

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org . The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.