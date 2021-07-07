Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.60. 3,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,776. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
