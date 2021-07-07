Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.60. 3,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,776. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

