Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 400 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after buying an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Yum! Brands by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 659,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,922 shares of company stock worth $7,580,283. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.54. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.