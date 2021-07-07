Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,634. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.