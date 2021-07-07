Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $741,000 Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

