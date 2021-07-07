Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 14,338 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,130 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,338 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $62,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NYSE:ABT opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $91.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

