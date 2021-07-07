Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $98,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

CMCSA stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $265.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

