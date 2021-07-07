Brown Advisory Inc. Has $92.13 Million Stock Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Angi were worth $92,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 72.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $375,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 25.6% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,275.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

