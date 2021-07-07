Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 138,036 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,864,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,036 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of EVO Payments worth $133,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in EVO Payments by 19.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,462,055.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock worth $2,494,897. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

