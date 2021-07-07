Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.04% of Casey’s General Stores worth $162,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after acquiring an additional 129,938 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,423,000 after acquiring an additional 60,739 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.82.

CASY opened at $193.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.10. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.37 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

