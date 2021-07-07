Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Shares in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,567,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Terminix Global by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

