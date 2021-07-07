Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 27,845 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,845 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.71% of Entegris worth $107,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $11,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares in the company, valued at $58,039,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,426,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,248.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,346 shares of company stock valued at $30,657,689. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.09.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. Entegris’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

